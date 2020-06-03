José Daniel Baute, son of the singerCarlos Baute,has claimed from his father a1,400 euro monthly pensions. “The judge requires the singer Carlos Baute for 10 days to defend himself in the maintenance trial promoted by his son. José Daniel Baute Jr. resides in Baeza (Jaén) andis very bad financially“according to his lawyer Fernando Osuna.

“This lawsuit is different from the moral damages on your requested day.The lawsuit is based on abuse of law by his father. The alimony is an obligation of the parents “, comments the lawyer who takes his filiation case.

Although José Daniel Baute is of legal age –he is 31 years old-, his lawyer defends: “It is the duty of the parents to help their children financially, even if they reach the age of majority. This obligation remains as long as the children are not able to provide for themselves.”

Thus, they understand that Carlos Baute is guilty: “There is a clear abuse of law with respect to the defendant parent who, knowing that he has a son declared by sentence since 2013,He has not wanted to attend him at any timeneither affectionately nor has he wanted to know and / or take charge of his possible vital needs “.

By sentence dated February 5, 2013, issued by the First Instance Court nº17 of Madrid, it was declared that Carlos Roberto Baute Jiménez is the biological father of José Daniel Baute Arellán.

“Currently Don José Baute Arellándoes not have sufficient financial means to subsist in a dignified way,producing a situation of need. It has been the relatives of his current partner in fact who have been in charge of supporting him financially since his arrival in Spain to face a judicial battle that protects him constitutionally, “Osuna told Europa Press.

In their allegation they have great documentation: “As can be inferred from the documentation provided, my principalhas practically never workedand due to the lack of income obtained, he has not even had to make the income statement. “

In this sense, he adds:“The lack of employment cannot be considered derived from a ‘neither-nor’ or ‘parasitic child’ attitudeAs the Supreme Court has sometimes revealed in cases of neglect of adult children who do not demonstrate sufficient attitude to train or work, since the case of my client is completely opposite, other factors have caused him the precarious situation, such as having to have abandoned their university studies to come to Spain or the shortage of job opportunities that is being experienced right now in our country. Food must be provided “according to the economic circumstances and economic needs of the children at all times.”

The amount required from the husband ofAstrid KlisansIt is quite significant according to the documentation provided: “Alimony is an obligation of the parents and an essential right of the children, that is why my client requires the amount of 1,400 euros from D. Carlos Roberto Baute Jiménez”.

The singer has otherthree more children, the result of his marriage to Astrid: Álisse who will be one year old, Lienne who is three years old this year and Markuss, four.

