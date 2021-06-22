Carlos Baute apologizes to his eldest son

Because of Father’s Day celebrations , social networks were flooded with tender photos and touching messages. Taking advantage of such a significant date, Carlos Baute He shared his first photograph on the side of his eldest son, Jose Daniel Arellán, with whom he has had a legal dispute over the years, which seems to have come to an end. Arellán, 33, is the result of a relationship the musician had as a teenager in his native Venezuela.

Although in Spain – the place where they both reside – Father’s Day is celebrated on March 19, Baute took advantage of the celebrations of this holiday in countries such as the United States and Mexico, to announce that the legal problems that involved both have arrived to an end and that they are more united than ever.

“Celebrating Father’s Day today, I share with you this photo that makes me immensely happy. After so many misunderstandings on both sides, José Daniel and I have the father and son relationship that should have been forever.”, Wrote the interpreter of Hanging in your hands. “I apologize for my mistakes and from now on we are going to make up for lost time. I love you son❤️ ”.

Baute also thanked his wife, who has been very supportive during this process. “Thank you @astridklisans for your unconditional support.” Astrid Klisans, with whom the singer-songwriter has three children, commented: “I always knew this moment would come, and nothing makes me happier !!!” The architect also had a few words for Carlos’ eldest son and wrote in that same post: “José Daniel always counts on us.”

In February 2013, the Venezuelan interpreter recognized José Daniel as his son, who was born from a sentimental relationship he had with Náreya Arellán when he lived in Caracas at the age of 15. After a series of legal problems for a pension that the young man was requesting, at last both parties have given up going to court, putting an end to years of disputes.

Arellán’s lawyer, Fernando Osuna, commented to EL PAÍS that at last the reconciliation between both parties has taken place and that father and son have been maintaining a good relationship for “about a year”. “They paralyzed the legal part the moment they reached a pact. It was absurd to have a dispute where there were possibilities of a reconciliation. We talked for a while and finally the lawsuit was shelved, “he explained.

