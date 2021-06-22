Carlos Baute acknowledges paternity and reconciles with his 32-year-old son

“You made me cry”, “you are great”, “I am glad of my soul”, “there is a saying ‘it is never too late if happiness is good'”, “what beautiful news, it shows that you have a great woman next to you. help “, are some of the comments in the post. Baute thanked the messages by writing: “Thank you for your loving messages. Today is a very important day for our family.”

Carlos Baute and his family (Instagram / Carlos Baute)

José Daniel Arellán is 33 years old and was born from an adolescent relationship that the singer lived in Caracas when he was barely 15 and the boy’s mother, Nallera, 13. The young man traveled to Spain in search of a better life, and in 2009 he managed to meet to your father. Three years later, in November 2012, Baute recognized him as a son, but their relationship was always distant.

Arellán demanded a pension of 900 euros a month from his father for five years. In 2016 the young man lost that claim, and he even said: “To this day I feel ashamed that you are my father.” Just that month of July, Markuss was born, the first of the artist’s children with the Latvian model Astrid Klissans, whom he had married in 2011. They also have a daughter, Liene, born in 2018.

The reunion took place almost a year ago. According to José Daniel’s lawyer, Fernando Osuna, both parties had wanted to remain silent about that reconciliation until they made it public themselves.