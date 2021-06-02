Carlos Bacca’s mother dies of Covid 19 in Colombia

Eloísa Ahumada de Bacca, the mother of Colombian player, Carlos Bacca, died this June 1 in a clinic in Barranquilla, Colombia, as a result of complications derived from the contagion of Coronavirus, according to their own relatives,

Carlos Bacca, forward of the Spanish club, arrived in Barranquilla last weekend to be with his family after winning the Europa League final against Manchester United with his team in the Polish city of Gdansk.

The Colombian Soccer Federation mourned the death of Bacca’s mother and sent “a message of support, encouragement and strength to her family, friends and relatives for this painful loss.”

We regret starting the day with the sad news of the death of Mrs. Eloísa Ahumada, mother of the idol ‘Tiburon’, Carlos Bacca. We are with his entire family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MiKJMB8lZC – Club Junior FC (@JuniorClubSA) June 1, 2021

“We accompany them wholeheartedly and hope that they will soon be able to overcome this difficult moment,” added the FCF statement on the loss suffered by the Colombian international.

Atlético Junior de Barranquilla, the club where Bacca started as a professional, also expressed condolences to the player, who continues to be a team insignia.

“We regret starting the day with the sad news of the death of Mrs. Eloísa Ahumada, mother of the idol ‘Tiburon’, Carlos Bacca. We are with her entire family at this difficult time,” said Junior on his Twitter account.

Carlos Bacca, who is a native of Puerto Colombia, in the metropolitan area of ​​Barranquilla, was trained in the junior divisions, a team with which he was champion, and also played for Belgian Bruges, Spanish Seville and Italian Milan.

Bacca is a regular player in the Colombian national team, with which he played the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

In fifteen months, the COVID pandemic leaves 173,120 infected in Barranquilla, Colombia’s third city, and 4,935 deaths.

