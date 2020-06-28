Villarreal successfully won a soulless Valencia in a game of clear local dominance in the first period, which leveled off slightly in the second half, but always played at the pace set by Javi Calleja’s men.

Villarreal, with more entity than Valencia, imposed its law from the beginning on the basis of good football and intensity in all its actions against an indolent rival, without game and without arrival. The good work of Cazorla and the auction of Alcácer and Gerard could with Parejo’s football and the lack of auction of the outside attacker.

The result of this dynamic was the 1-0 set by Paco Alcácer before the quarter of an hour in a great play, in which there was also passivity in the local defense.

Valencia did not react. Gerard sent a ball to the goal post of Cillessen in a phase of the match in which Javi Calleja’s team was at ease, with long ball possessions and without allowing the Albert Celades team to get closer to the goal of an unprecedented Asenjo.

After some other dangerous approach from the locals, Valencia lost Gayà due to injury and a ball from Asenjo, masterfully prolonged by Cazorla, was 2-0 after a whiplash by Gerard Moreno at the edge of the break. The match reached its equator without Valencia showing any intimidation for a very loose Villarreal and in which the dynamics of both teams were clear: that of a solid

Villarreal and that of a thick Valencia.

The first shot on goal for Valencia came on the first play of the restart through Florezi, when Guedes had already entered the field of play to give his team some depth. It happened to play closer to the Asenjo goal, although without clarity on the part of the visitors. The new dynamic gave Villarreal spaces to come out on the counterattack.

Little by little, the Castellón team recovered the ball and had some dangerous play against Cillessen’s goal. Valencia did not offer an image as weakened as that of the first half, but did not give the feeling of having arguments to reverse the score.

Exceeded the equator of the second half, Villarreal was firm, without risk and with the ball, which limited Valencia’s options to sporadic actions in which it hardly created danger.

It was played to what the Castellón team wanted, which wore out Valencia by making him run after the ball based on long possessions and without the times in which he recovered it, there were glimpses of options for the visitors to enter the match with a goal that shorten distances on the scoreboard. Proof of the differences between both teams is in the thirteen points out of fifteen added by Villarreal since the break against the four of Valencia.