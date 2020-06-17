Carlos Bacca today: words after his goal in victory for Villarreal Liga de España 2020 | Colombians Abroad | Soccer

The Colombian scored a goal in Villarreal’s victory and scored again after a long drought.

Carlos Bacca, Colombian Villarreal player.

Photo:

.

By:

.

June 16, 2020, 03:25 p.m.

Colombian Villarreal footballer Carlos Bacca explained on Tuesday that the team has suffered to prevail over Real Mallorca (1-0) at La Cerámica but stressed that the important thing is to have achieved victory in order to aspire to enter Europe and, furthermore, with a goal of his.

“The matches are going to be final. They are fighting not to descend and they have played a great game but Villarreal has taken the goal to zero and takes advantage of the opportunities above. He is suffering a little but it is soccer, ”Bacca said on Movistar +, after adding the second consecutive 1-0 win in the resumption of the championship.

“The important thing is the three points and the coach has to analyze what happened but the team has been making an effort and we have removed the three points,” said the Colombian, who was unable to clarify whether the team suffered physically.

In addition, Bacca confessed that “for me it is an immense joy because I can go back to score and help the team” and that he always prepares “to have minutes that he was not having”. The footballer admitted that Villarreal “has to fight for big things.” “We want Europe,” he said.

