Carlos Bacca, reinforcement that Club América sought, will be released from Villarreal

In Spain it is ensured that the days of Carlos Bacca at Villarreal are close to coming to an end, as the Yellow Submarine would be willing to terminate the contract of the Colombian, who sounded strong to reach Club América a couple of years ago, but his high profile made it impossible for him to arrive at Nido (10 million euros).

Now, two years later and at 34 years of age, the Colombian international would be a free agent, which would mean arriving for free at any club that presents him with a contract offer with a salary that convinces him.

The Colombian would not enter Villarreal’s plans, so the team will pay 250 thousand euros as compensation, saving the salary for the pending year that he had left in his contract.

The Spanish press has immediately linked him to Levante, although they also put in his immediate future a possible return to Junior de Barranquilla, the team where he began his career.

A couple of seasons ago, Bacca had some flirtations after rumors of America’s interest in his signing, because on social networks he began to follow his Americanist ‘countrymen’, Carlos Darwin Quintero and Aquivaldo Mosqueda.

How much does it cost and how much does Carlos Bacca earn in salary?

The Colombian is valued at 1.8 million euros, although his signing would not cost a single peso as a free agent, so the interested club should only cover his salary, which was stipulated at 3.7 million euros in his Last contract with Villarreal, according to the portal Fichajes.com.

Bacca scored 9 goals and 3 assists in 35 games in his last season with Villarreal, playing mostly as a substitute, although in the last days he seized the title.

In 9 seasons in Europe, Bacca played 383 games, scoring 157 goals and registering 60 assists.

Bacca played for Bruges of Belgium, AC Milan, Sevilla and Villarreal.

This is how Carlos Bacca plays

