Carlos Bacca issues warning and promises that he will return to the Colombian National Team

The Colombian Carlos Bacca, Granada’s new signing, believes that the coffee team made “a great Copa América”, in which they lost in the semifinals in the penalty shoot-out against Argentina, ultimately champion, and said that they work “every day” to return to being cited because he “always” has “the illusion” of “representing” his country.

“The compatriots and the friends of the national team have made a great Copa América. The objective was to go as far as possible and be able to be champions, but it did not happen because of penalties,” said Bacca about Colombia’s role in the tournament, the one that the team led by Reinaldo Rueda finished third when they beat Peru in the duel for third and fourth places (3-2).

“There is a great group and a great coaching staff that works to achieve the objectives and give joy to the country. We hope that in the future the established objectives can be achieved,” said the forward of Puerto Colombia (Atlántico department), who has been 52 times absolute international with his selection.

Bacca acknowledged in his presentation as a new Granada player that he finished last season “well with Villarreal” and that he had “great hopes of going to the call-up” of the Colombian team for the Copa América, although he respects “the decisions” of the coach.

“I always have the illusion of representing my country and I work every day to be in the national team. I am with the greatest desire and the greatest desire to do things well to be able to be in the national team again. I will do my best to help to Granada and to be able to be in the next call, “he stressed.

Regarding the possibility of ending his sports career in his country, he did not hide that his “greatest illusion” is to conclude his stage as a footballer “at Junior”, a Barranquilla club where he began as a professional.

“The things of God always have their moment and the will of the Lord was that I was now in this great club that is Granada. Every day I learn something and I am here to continue growing and contributing,” he said.

