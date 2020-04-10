PrinceCarlosand his wifeCamila, the Duchess of Cornwall, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with the publication of a photograph of their two dogs at the Scottish residence in Birkhall.

In the snapshot, which was taken this Wednesday and published yesterday on the Twitter of their official Clarence House residence, both appear smiling and sitting on the porch of their Birkhall house, located within the grounds of Balmoral Castle.

The couple are holding their two Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth, who were rescued from London protector Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, of which Camila is patron.

The Duchess of Cornwall wears blue jeans, a pink open-neck shirt, a pale blue sweater and navy suede boots, while holding Bluebell on her lap, and the prince, dressed in a blue shirt, navy blazer, pants olive green and suede loafers, holding Beth.

The couple met again last Monday, after Camila, 72, emerged from the 14-day isolation she underwent after her husband tested positive for coronavirus, a disease from which he is already fully recovered.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne reported on March 25 that he had contracted the virus, although he only suffered from mild symptoms, and that he was confined in isolation for seven days.

Known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, Charles and Camila were married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Town Hall on April 9, 2005, after more than thirty years together. Following the ceremony, which was followed by a religious ceremony and a reception of guests at Windsor Castle, the newlyweds again chose the Birkhall complex for their honeymoon.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, is in Windsor Castle, where she has temporarily moved to protect herself from the disease and from where she recorded a speech to the nation that was issued last Sunday and in which she encouraged citizens to fight “united” against the pandemic.

