Carlos Alsina reveals the names of the political leaders who have him “vetoed” and the conditions that Vox wanted to impose on him

The journalist Carlos Alsina has revealed the names of the political leaders who have it “vetoed”, as well as the conditions that the parliamentary spokesman for Vox, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, to participate in your program Onda Cero More than one.

Alsina has been interviewed on the La Sexta Liarla Pardo program, in which he has reported that on one occasion about two years ago he was about to interview Espinosa de los Monteros.

The leader of Vox asked the producer of the program about the members who were going to intervene. Upon learning of the list, Espinosa de los Monteros asked that two of them didn’t ask him questions.

“Excuse me? Who does Mr. Espinosa de los Monteros think is to decide who can intervene in my program?”

Alsina recalled her reaction when the producer communicated this request. “I said: ‘Excuse me? Who does Mr. Espinosa de los Monteros think he is to decide who can intervene in my program? If that is his approach, fire him without greeting him, “the journalist recalled.” And that’s where my relationship with Vox ended.

More vetoes

He is not the only politician who has banned More than one. Pablo Iglesias, former Vice President of Government; Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, and Adriana lastra, PSOE parliamentary spokesman, are other leaders who have vetoed Alsina since 2017, he has assured.