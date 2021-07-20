Carlos Alocén will not be in the NBA Draft 2021

Little by little we are learning more details of the night that will bring us on July 29, 2021: a new NBA Draft that will water the league of new players more than interesting. One of the news that was just known a few minutes ago is that the only Spanish representative that we will have at this appointment will be Usman Garuba.

According to the latest known news, Carlos Alocen will not be presented to this Draft. The Real Madrid point guard wants to continue his training in the white team before making the leap to the best basketball league in the world.