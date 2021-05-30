Carlos Alocén will be in the draft

Carlos Alocén will also be in the 2021 NBA draft. As in the case of Usman Garuba, his teammate at Real Madrid, the point guard has signed up to see if he is selected, as confirmed by ESPN specialist Jonathan Givony. But, although Garuba will certainly be chosen, aim very high (between positions 10 and 15 in almost all specialized websites) and will surely make the jump to the United States next season, the situation for Alocen is not so clear. First he will see if he is chosen and then he will decide, with many options in any case to continue at Real Madrid next season.

In addition to Garuba and Alocen, another Spaniard with ballots to be elected is Santi Aldama, who has played a great college season at Loyola Maryland. All three can still withdraw from this edition of the draft and be declared eligible again the next, for 2022. It is clear that Garuba, in his case there is no doubt, will not opt ​​for that option.

Alocén, a 20-year-old Aragonese guard who has already made his debut with the senior team, is completing his first season at Real Madrid, which He signed him in 2019 for five seasons but left him on loan to Zaragoza last. Before the playoffs, Endesa League played 31 games with averages of 4.3 points, 1.8 assists and a PIR of 3.9. In the Euroleague he has accumulated 28 games with 3.9 points, 2.3 assists and a 3.3 PIR.