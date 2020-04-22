The possibility of having a new Spanish player in the NBA from next season it is not ruled out. Carlos Alocen, base of the Casademont Zaragoza that with only 19 years has amazed in the Endesa League and has already been international with the Spanish team, he has not fully ruled out running for el NBA Draft 2020, as reported by nbamaniacs. He has averaged 7 points and 3.1 assists so far this year, transmitting sensations of a great player and being the leader of the sublime performance of the Zaragoza team. It seems early so that he can make the leap, but the certainty that the date of the ceremony will be delayed and the special character of it, make the Spanish still have this option in mind.

