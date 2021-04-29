Carlos Alcaraz’s schedule for Roland Garros

The young Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, who turns 18 on May 5 and is number 120 in the world, aspires to play his second Grand Slam, that of Roland Garros, in whose preliminary phase he will participate at the end of May as the fifteenth seed to try to be among the 128 players who will step on the clay of Paris from the 30th of next month to the 13th of June.

You will arrive at that appointment after competing in two ATP Master 1,000 in Madrid and Rome and will coincide in the Parisian preview with other Spaniards such as Roberto Carballés, Bernabé Zapata and Carlos Taberner.

In the list appear illustrious come to less, like the British Andy Murray, a former world number 1 who at 33 is now 121, just behind Alcaraz; South African Kevin Anderson, 34 and 105 when in the summer of 2018 he was fifth, and Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic, who at 42 is 171, when in 2018 he was fourteenth.

Alcaraz was already last year in the Roland Garros preview, in which the Australian Aleksandar Vukic He blocked his way by beating him 4-6- 7-6 (5) and 6-3 and in January he made his debut in a final draw at the Australian Open, which he also arrived from the previous one, successively beating the Slovakian Filip Horansky (5 -7, 6-1 and 6-4), Russian Evgeny Karlovskiy (7-6 (1) and 7-6 (4)) and Bolivian Hugo Dellien (6-3 and 6-3).

In this Grand Slam, the one from El Palmar debuted by winning the Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp by 6-1, 6-4 and 6-4 in his first match to the best of five sets and then he fell against the Swedish Mikael Ymer by 2- 6, 6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 (5).