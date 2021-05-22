Carlos Alcaraz wins the Oeiras Challenger against Argentine Bagnis

Carlos Alcaraz has conquered the ATP Challenger tournament in Oeiras 3 (Portugal), the fourth Challenger title of his career, in which he beat Argentine Facundo Bagnis by a double 6-4 after 1 hour and 38 of the game.

Bagnis, 31 years old and ranked 109th in the ATP, gave in to the greater push from the Spaniard, who took the victory by losing only one serve in the clash that decides the trophy and taking advantage of three of the six of the six break balls he had.

Alcaraz, who stood in this final after successively beating the Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama, the American Brandon Nakashima, the Portuguese Gastao Elias and the Japanese Taro Daniel, started the game precisely with a “break” and then securing his serve for -0.

From then on, each player was confident in the service -the Spaniard did not concede a single breaking ball to Rosario in the set-, which meant that the advantage was maintained and that of El Palmar, 18 years old (number 114 in the world), took the first set 6-4 after 43 minutes of competition.