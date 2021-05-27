Carlos Alcaraz triumph in the qualifying qualifying round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 02:45 CEST

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, Spanish, number 94 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and nine minutes by 6-1 and 6-2 to Andrea Pellegrino placeholder image, Italian tennis player, number 234 in the ATP, in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The Italian tennis player failed to break serve at all, while Alcaraz, for his part, did it 4 times. Likewise, the Spanish player had a 75% effectiveness in the first service, no double faults and managed to win 71% of the service points, while his opponent had a 71% first serve and a double fault, managing to win the 47% of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to reach the highest possible score to obtain a place in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.