Carlos Alcaraz, the most suggestive debut of Godó

Seven Spanish players got a direct place in the table by ranking at the close of the official individual list of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy: Rafa Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño and Feliciano López complete with doubles player Marcel Granollers, the last Spanish Davis Cup champion team.

Pablo Andújar appears again, at 35 years old and after being a finalist in 2015, defeated by Kei Nishikori. Albert Ramos, 33, will add his eleventh participation, not counting some previous ones not surpassed in his beginnings. If the cut is not passed, the Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich can speak, at his 21-year-old debutant after having stayed in the ‘qualy’ of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The 2021 junior Wimbledon champion is starting to stomp on the ATP Tour, as he has already shown this week in Monte Carlo. The round of 16 at the US Open was a preview to target a top-50 who is waiting for him.

Davidovich is part of the new Spanish batch, in which Murcia has a special place Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, since adolescence aiming high. He is the most suggestive debutante of the Godó big picture: he will be measured on Tuesday at Frances Tiafoe, but this Monday it will be filmed in a doubles match.

At 17, he is about to open the door to the top-100. Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil, who at club level plays for him RCT Barcelona, made the semifinals in the recent Marbella ATP. He has had invitations in Acapulco and Miami because his progression and talent are guaranteed.

It is a matter of accumulating experience. The Godó tournament has gladly made him a place with the best by granting him the first available invitation. The same one that he had reserved in 2020 and that he gave him to try in the 2019 qualy (he yielded to Pedro Sousa with 15 years.

He avoided the previous one, a blessing even if he faced it successfully in the Australian Open, where he also scored a victory in the big picture despite the fact that he spent two weeks of hard confinement, without training outings, because there were positive coronavirus positives on his plane. It did not prevent the Melbourne ATP from making eighths and in its premiere in Grand slam Will attract attention.

With a height of 1.85 and 72 kilos of weight, a privileged head and a lot of tennis, he aspires to ‘big’ titles in the future. You look at Rafa Nadal, a good model to learn without comparisons.