Carlos Alcaraz, the fifth youngest in the ‘top100’ in the last 21 years

Updated 05/24/2021 – 11:07

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He is, as of today, the youngest member in the world ‘top100’ thanks to the achievement last Saturday of the challenger title in Oeiras. Specific, El Palmar’s player appears in position 94 on the charts.

The Murcian He is the second most precocious Spaniard in the racket elite after Rafael Nadal and the fifth in that ranking since 2000, only surpassed by the aforementioned Nadal, Richard Gasquet, Borna Coric and Juan Martín Del Potro..

Rafa was among the top 100 of the men’s circuit on April 21, 2003 when I was 16 years and 89 days old. Gasquet, for his part, did it at 17 years and 29 days. Subsequently, Coric was ‘top 100’ at 17 years and 96 days and Del Potro at 18 years and five days.

Alcaraz has only two days to match the Argentine tennis player. The Murcian has been in Paris since Saturday night where he will debut tomorrow in the preliminary phase of Roland Garros against Slovakian Lukas Lacko, 212th in the ATP ranking.

Accompanies you in the Gallic capital his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and his agent Albert Molina. Carlos seeks to enter for the first time in the main draw at the French Open. They are already making their debut at the Australian Open, overcoming the initial round and losing in their second match with Mikael Ymer.

With the presence of the Murcian there are 10 members of the ‘Navy’ in the top 100 positions. The one who fell since last week is Fernando Verdasco (107), who will go back to look for points at the Open 250 in Belgrade. His first rival will be Lucas Pouille.