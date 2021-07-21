Carlos Alcaraz talks about coaching on the circuit

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image began his journey on the clay of the ATP Umag 2021 feeling at home, gradually improving and closing his first round match against Lucas Pouille with a magnificent third set. Wearing a bulky bandage on his right arm during the first set, the Spaniard admitted feeling some discomfort, but at the same time remarked that the adrenaline of the competition ends up prevailing. We were at his press conference and, in addition, he made reference to the occasional praise of Goran Ivanisevic, how he is carrying the grass-clay transition and what he thinks of coaching.

On the words of Goran Ivanisevic, considering him the greatest hope of Spanish tennis after Nadal

“It is very good to know that the greatest legends of this sport are watching you play, and they know that you are playing well … but in the end, I always say the same thing. I always receive the same questions and I always answer the same thing: I focus. in myself, I am constantly learning and my goal is to improve as a player. I am making my own way and I only focus on that. “

Sensations in Umag

“It is not easy to play in a tournament like this because of the humidity. The humidity is very high and I have to play several games to feel comfortable every day. I think that in this game I have learned a lot, especially how to play here and get around these conditions. I felt very good on court today and in the next game I will play even better. The stands were great, it is wonderful to be able to play in this tournament and have had the stands cheering you on. ”

What improved throughout the game to beat Pouille and the bandage he wore, during the first set, on his right arm

“I’m a bit touched, yes, that’s why the bandages. In the end, yes, when you go on the court you forget everything: you forget the pain, you go in to play and do your best. The first set and the beginning of the game. The second has been marked by the great level of Lucas Pouille: I have been there, pressing at each point, running and waiting for the moment when he will come down. I think that more or less when I made the second break in the second set he has arrived. his moment of slump, and being there pressing at each point has allowed me to play a little looser, more aggressive and starting the plays where it hurt. He has noticed the pressure of me always being there all the time, and If we add the humidity and sweat here is not easy, I think he has noticed a little.

Feeling different as this is your first tournament as seeded?

“I don’t have any different feeling for being the seed. I am still very young and I come to these tournaments to continue growing, playing these types of games that are the ones that add up, the ones that give you experience and from which you really learn. I still come. to these tournaments to learn from the good players. “

Grass-clay transition

“I’ve been in Umag for a couple of days and I’m loving everything, the atmosphere is spectacular and the tournament is great. I was only able to play Wimbledon on grass, I barely played that tournament, so the adaptation and the return to clay have not It cost a lot. The land is still my surface, so I’m very motivated and it doesn’t take much for me to change. ”

Opinion on coaching

“The truth is that I have my opinion about it, but I’m not going to get wet, better not answer. I’ve thought about it, eh (laughs), I’ve been talking about it, but I’m not going to get wet.”