Carlos Alcaraz shows his potential against Gasquet and opens his palmars in Umag at the age of 18

Updated 07/25/2021 – 21:27

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image follow in the wake of Rafael Nadal in Spanish tennis. If the Balearic Islands are released a August 15, 2004 in the land of Sopot, coinciding with the first Sunday of the tennis test of the Olympic Games in Athens, the Murcian chose July 25, 2021 on the clay of Umag to win his first title against Richard Gasquet with a score of 6-2 and 6-2.

And he also did it on the first Sunday of another Olympic event, in this case the one in Tokyo. Only eight days, in terms of precocity, separate the victories of Nadal and Alcaraz.

Rafa had 18 years and 73 days for the 81 days of the El Palmar player. The champion of 20 majors did not have time for the celebration in his first triumph because he flew directly to the Greek capital since the International Tennis Federation had granted him an invitation to play the doubles with his countryman Carlos Moy, who is now his coach.

Alcaraz had planned to play the draw in pairs in Umag with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. This was made impossible by the ATP rule that indicates that tennis players must register for the anti-doping program at least six months before a tournament. It should be remembered that Ferrero hung up the racket in 2012.

Charles, youngest winner on the men’s circuit since Kei Nishikori at Delray Beach 2008, he broke his opponent’s serve in the third and seventh game of the opening set. The veteran French tennis player was always in tow of the ball weight of the Spaniard, who has a standing right within reach of very few. The denouement accelerated with Richard’s fourth double fault in the third round of the second set.

The triumph against Gasquet allow the new reality of the Navy to ascend 19 positions in the ranking, going from position 73 to 54. In the Race to the Masters of the Next Gen he is fifth, just behind Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti.

Carlos doesn’t rest either because this week he is enrolled in the Kitzbhel Open 250 where he will debut with Czech Jiri Vesely. The main challenge that awaits you is to go from playing at sea level to playing at 762 meters high. Umag speaks Spanish with seven different champions from Spain. The future has its name written thanks to a work team that begins with his agent Albert Molina, present in Umag, Ferrero, and the physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno.