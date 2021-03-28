Carlos Alcaraz receives an invitation to participate in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

03/25/2021 at 1:41 PM CET

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He is the first player invited by the Barcelona Open organization to play in the main draw of this 2021 edition. David ferrer, aware of the impressive career of the 17-year-old young Murcian player, has not hesitated to grant him the first “wild card & rdquor; to make his debut on the courts where he has grown as a tennis player in the lower categories of RCTB-1899.

Despite the onset of the pandemic, the disciple of Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image He completed a brilliant 2020 season that catapulted him from position 490 in the ATP rankings to 138 at the end of the year. He started the season by winning two ITF $ 15,000 tournaments in a row and continued it by raising three ATP Challenger tournaments in Trieste, Barcelona and Alicante, all on clay. Excellent performances that were endorsed in this 2021, where he surpassed the Australian Open previous to reach the second round.

“Alcaraz He is a player in training period who has exceptional conditions that allow him to play against bigger rivals. Nobody knows how far it will go, but we are all convinced that it will be very far. And meanwhile a tournament like ours cannot lose its evolution. Surely it does not clash in the big picture & rdquor ;, has declared Ferrer.

In 2019, at the age of 15, the Murcian tennis player made his first appearance at the Barcelona Open. He played the preliminary phase and fell in his first game against the Portuguese Pedro Sousa. Alcaraz will be able to debut this year in the big picture next to great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Diego schwartzman, who have confirmed their presence from April 17 to 25 on the courts of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899.