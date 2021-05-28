Carlos Alcaraz passes round of Roland-Garros

05/28/2021

On at 15:15 CEST

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, Spaniard, number 94 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the preliminary qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-1 and 6-1 in one hour and two minutes to Alexander Tabilo, Chilean tennis player, number 166 of the ATP. With this victory, the player adds new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

Tabilo managed to break his opponent’s serve once, while the Spaniard, for his part, managed it 6 times. Likewise, in the first service Alcaraz had a 71% effectiveness, 3 double faults and obtained 62% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 65% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 35% of points obtained at service.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to get the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 240 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. The final phase is made up of 112 players including those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.