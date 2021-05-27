Carlos Alcaraz, one match from Roland Garros

05/26/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz was one game away from entering the Roland Garros main draw for the first time in his career after beating the Italian Andrea Pellegrino by 6-1 and 6-2, in the second round of the qualifying phase of the Parisian Grand Slam.

Alcaraz, 18 years old and who this week appears among the top hundred in the world for the first time, took 69 minutes to express his superiority against the transalpine player who at no time disturbed the Spanish.

Carlos Alcaraz is one step away from playing Roland Garros for the first time. Lor tried for the first time last year but fell into the qualifying phase. This time he will enter the competition if he wins his next match, before the winner of the match between Chilean Alejandro Tabilo and Indian Sumit Nagal.

The Spanish tennis player, 94 in the ATP ranking, a pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero, aspires to take part, for the second time, in a Grand Slam tournament. He played the Australian Open last January, which he also entered from the qualifying round and is now one match away from being part of the main draw at Roland Garros.