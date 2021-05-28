Carlos Alcaraz, one match from Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz is one match away from entering the main draw at Roland Garros for the first time in his career after winning the italian Andrea Pellegrino by 6-1 and 6-2, in the second round of the qualification phase ofl Parisian Grand Slam.

Alcaraz, 18 years old and that this week appears for the first time among the top hundred in the world, It took 69 minutes to show his superiority against the transalpine player who at no time disturbed the Spaniard.

Carlos Alcaraz is one step away from playing Roland Garros for the first time. I tried it for the first time last year but fell into the preliminary phase. This time enter the competition if he wins his next match, before the winner of the match between the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo and the Indian Sumit Nagal.

The Spanish tennis player, 94 of the ATP ranking, a pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero, aspires to take part, for the second time, in a Grand Slam tournament. He played the Australian Open last January, which he also entered from the qualifying round and is now one match away from being part of the main draw at Roland Garros.