Carlos Alcaraz makes history at Roland Garros

For the first time in his short career, he advanced to the third round of a ‘Grand Slam’ today. It has been in the land of Roland Garros, where the ‘Armada’ has dominated at ease in the 21st century. Albert Costa (2002), Juan Carlos Ferrero (2003) and up to 13 times Rafael Nadal is on the way to being Carlos.

The Murcian, 97th in the ATP rank, gave a recital of mental, physical and blows strength, winning 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4 in 1h.56 ‘.

YOU ARE MUUUUUUUUUY GOOD, @ alcarazcarlos03 🇪🇸 👏👏👏 He wins in three sets and is already the youngest to sneak into the third round of a Grand Slam since 2004 (Nadal) 😳 # LaCasaDelTenis #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/r9bSxBAQ6e – Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 3, 2021

He has already fulfilled the basic objective, to improve the result of his debut at the Australian Open. He will debut in a third Grand Slam tie, against the German Jan-Lennard Struff, Andrey Rublev’s executioner in the premiere and who beat Argentine Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 7-6 (1) and 6-4 in the second hour in 2h.18.

At 18 years and 29 days, Alcaraz has become the youngest in the third round of the French Open since Andrei Medvedev in the 1992 edition. The Ukrainian, who was 17 years and 281 days old, reached the round of 16 on that occasion. Ferrero’s pupil has one round left to get there