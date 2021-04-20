Carlos Alcaraz leaves his mark on his premiere despite the defeat

Carlos Alcara

z debuted in the Rafa Nadal court at 17 years old. The Murcian paid the logical hazing of someone who premieres in a Barcelona Open Banca Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, in his club, which has only played fourteen singles in the highest category and has an important rival in front of him, the semifinalist of the Australian Open 2019 Frances Tiafoe.

The American, 23 years old and 65th in the world ranking, defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil, who is 119th ATP and entered the main draw with an invitation, 6-4 and 7-6 (7-2) in 1h.43 ‘.

However, Alcaraz left his mark on a field with atmosphere, but far from the caldera that usually is when a home team competes in the center and there is no limit of 1,000 spectators due to the pandemic. It showed its potential and, above all, its competitive character. Fight each point, celebrate an action even if it is clearly yielding on the scoreboard.

The recent semifinalist of the Marbella ATP 250, that it reached the second round of Australian Open from the previous phase and overcoming a two-week quarantine without being able to leave the hotel room.

As I said before starting the tournament, you must humbly accept the defeats of learning in the transition from the ITF or the Challenger to the ATP Tour, more at junior age. Because the way to fall also counts, and it is not easy for any opponent.

Nor for Tiafoe, who almost raised a 1-5 in the opening set because Alcaraz chained a 6-1 partial in games, which did not reach him to follow the comeback in the first set (4-6) and gave him an advantage 3-0 in the second he didn’t hold. From 4-1 he lacked the professional ATP rennet that gives time, games, experiences.

He continues in the doubles, in the second round, forming a duo with Pablo Carreño.