Carlos Alcaraz is already in the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Oeiras

The Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia he is already in the semifinals of the tournament ATP Challenger de Oeiras 3, in Portugal, after winning by 7-5 and 6-4 in 1 hour and 27 minutes to the Portuguese Gastao Elias and will face the Japanese Taro Daniel looking for a place in the final.

Alcaraz, an 18-year-old who is the 114th player in the world, beat a 30-year-old rival, who ranks 308 and in 2016 he reached 57.

The Spaniard knew how to overcome a bad start, in which he was 2-5 down, and reacted in a big way, with five games in a row won and only giving up four points in them. Thus closed the first set after 41 minutes.

Taking advantage of the winning inertia, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil started the second round sending 2-0 and, although Elas was equal to two, the one from El Palmar was not willing to give him the initiative. His fourth “break” raised him to 4-2 and, maintaining his serve, he completed the job.

“La Roca” closed it by scoring the last blank service for 6-4 in 46 minutes. After this clash, in which Alcaraz won 66 points to his rival’s 52, will measure Taro Daniel, who beat Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-1, 3-6 and 6-1. The Japanese, 28, is 112 in the world.