Carlos Alcaraz: “I would like to win all the Grand Slams”

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image he is barely 18 years old. If you analyze how you stand on the floor and listen to it outside of it, you would think that you are in front of a whole man. It is that he has an inappropriate maturity for a boy his age, who is just emerging from the stage of adolescence. In that sense, it is understood the way in which he played his first final ATP, the result of which ended in his favor with a forceful double 6-2 in view of Richard Gasquet in just over an hour of play. While the spotlights were at the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics, the Murcian was -finally- who took all the flashes in this historic weekend for his tennis life. “The trophy is a bit heavy, I’m going to put it in my room,” he said with a laugh.

– His first sensations as ATP champion

It’s great. They are many emotions together, I am very happy with this victory and with the week I had. This is my first ATP so I’m going to enjoy it a lot. I had a lot of good moments this week where I faced great players and I grew a lot. It was a great experience, which will be very useful for the future. I want to dedicate it to my team and to my entire family, but if I have to choose a person, I should do it between my grandfather and Juan Carlos [Ferrero].

– Going back a bit, back in the quarantine in Australia, did you imagine winning an ATP title this season?

“The truth is that I am a person who does not think long term since I prefer to go little by little. At the time, in quarantine, you had to stay mentally strong. I knew that would help me in whatever came, I always went step by step, fulfilling goals and dreams and I knew that I had to keep improving. Without all the experiences of this year I would not have been able to sit here “, he explained when asked by Point of Break.

– How will you celebrate the triumph?

The bad part about being a tennis player is that every week you have a new tournament and, then, I don’t have much time to celebrate it because tomorrow I have another championship [Kitzbuhel] on which I must be totally focused. When I won the Challengers the same thing happened. That is why I will enjoy tonight with my team, but knowing that I cannot get too distracted because I have to be focused for what is coming.

– The reasons why you used a bandage all week on your right elbow

This is not a big deal. In fact, it is more of a precaution because it came with overload in the area and better to be safe. I am ready to play the next tournament.

– What Grand Slam would you like to win in the future?

I don’t know why I like all of them. Also, I haven’t played the US Open yet, where I really like the atmosphere, the tracks and the stadiums. The truth is that I would like to win all (laughs).