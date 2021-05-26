Carlos Alcaraz goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 04:45 CEST

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, Spanish, number 94 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the previous qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-seven minutes to Lukas lacko, Slovakian tennis player, number 212 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to qualify for Roland-Garros.

Lacko managed to break his opponent’s serve once, while Alcaraz, for his part, managed it 4 times. In addition, the Spanish tennis player achieved a 59% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double fault and took 72% of the service points, while his opponent obtained a 45% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win 52% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase where the players with the lowest rankings face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.