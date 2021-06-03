Carlos Alcaraz Garfia goes to the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 01:00 CEST

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, number 97 of the ATP, won in two hours and a minute by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4 Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili, number 31 of the ATP and seeded number 28, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The Georgian player managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while the Spanish player managed it 6 times. In addition, in the first service Alcaraz Garfia had a 68% effectiveness, committed a double fault and got 69% of the service points, while his rival had a 55% first service and 4 double faults, managing to win 57 % of service points.

The Spanish tennis player will face the German player in the round of 32 of the tournament Jan-Lennard Struff, number 42, next Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time.

This tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the championship. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, including those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.