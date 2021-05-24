Carlos Alcaraz debuts in the top-100 of the ATP with 18 years

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, 18, has broken into the top-100 of the ATP after winning his fourth Challenger tournament in Oeiras (Portugal) by beating the Argentine Facundo Bagnis by a double 6-4 in the final and becomes the youngest of the exclusive club.

The Murcian tennis player is also the second youngest player to become one of the top 100 in the ATP at 18 years and 19 days and only Rafael Nadal He did it before, with 16 years and 10 months.

Since the Croatian Borna Coric achieved this same milestone on October 27, 2014, with 17 years and 3 months, no one so young had achieved it.

The Murcian player rises 20 places this week, entering 94 to complete the ten Spanish players among the 100 best in the world this week.

Where there are no changes is in the top-10, in which the Serbian Novak Djokovic follow first, the russian Daniil Medvedev, second, and Spanish Rafael Nadal, third.

In addition to Nadal Y Alcaraz Eight other Spanish tennis players are among the top one hundred: Roberto Bautista (11), Pablo Carreño (12), Albert Ramos (38), Alejandro Davidovich (46), Feliciano López (61), Pablo Andújar (68), Jaume Munar (80 ) and Roberto Carballés (98).