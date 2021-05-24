Carlos Alcaraz debuts in the top 100 at 18 years old

05/24/2021 at 11:19 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, 18 years old, breaks into the top 100 of the ATP after winning his fourth Challenger tournament in Oeiras (Portugal) and becomes the youngest of the exclusive club.

Alcaraz He is also the second youngest player to make it to the top 100 at 18 years and 19 days and only Rafael Nadal He did it before, with 16 years and 10 months.

Since the Croatian Borna Coric achieved this same milestone on October 27, 2014, with 17 years and 3 months, no one so young had achieved it.

The Murcian player rises 20 places this week, entering 94, completing the ten Spanish players among the hundred best in the world this week.

Where there are no changes is in the top10, where the Serbian Novak Djokovic follow first, the russian Daniil Medvedev, second, and Spanish Rafael Nadal, third.

In addition to Nadal Y Alcaraz up to a total of 17 Ibero-American players are among the top 100: Diego schwartman (ARG, 10), Roberto Bautista (ESP, 11), Pablo Carreño (ESP, 12), Cristian Garin (CHI, 23), Albert ramos (ESP, 38), Alexander Davidovich (ESP, 46), Frederick Delbonis (ARG, 52), Guido pella (ARG, 59), Feliciano Lopez (ESP, 61), Pablo Andújar (ESP, 68), Jaume munar (ESP, 80), Pablo Cuevas (URU, 91), Federico Coria (ARG, 96), Roberto Carballés (ESP, 98) and Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG, 100).