Carlos Alcaraz continues unstoppable and gets into the Marbella Semis

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, 17 years old and world number 133, has completed the full Spanish in the semifinals of the ATP on land in Marbella after eliminating in quarters Casper ruud (26th) by 6-2 and 6-4.

The Murcian will fight for a place in the final against Jaume munar (95th), at 23, another of the Spanish tennis players of the new generation, while Pablo Carreño (15th) and Albert ramos (47th), two players already experienced on the circuit at 29 and 33, will play the other semi-final of the Andalusian tournament.

✅First-ever ATP semi-final

✅Youngest semi-finalist since Zverev in 2014

✅Youngest Spanish semi-finalist since Nadal in 2004 A night to remember for @ alcarazcarlos03! pic.twitter.com/Fl0nQr0gbZ – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 9, 2021

Disciple of former No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image, the Murcian therefore agreed to his first ATP semifinals after beating Ruud and will try this Saturday to climb another step and stand in his first final.

