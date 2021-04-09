Carlos Alcaraz completes the full Spanish in the semifinals of Marbella

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, aged 17 and world No. 133, has completed the full Spanish in the semifinals of the ATP on land in Marbella after eliminating in quarters Casper ruud (26th) by 6-2 and 6-4.

The Murcian will fight for a place in the final against Jaume munar (95th), at 23 another of the Spanish tennis players of the new generation, while Pablo Carreño (15th) and Albert ramos (47th), two players already experienced on the circuit at 29 and 33, will play the other semi-final of the Andalusian tournament.

Alcaraz, identified as one of the great diamonds of the future, took another step in his progression by beating Ruud, 22, third favorite in Marbella and member of the ‘Next Gen’ that will have to take over in the coming years ‘Big Three’ formed by Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Carlos completed a great game in his first quarterfinal of an ATP tournament, a round he reached after winning a generational duel with his compatriot Feli lopez, 39 years old and professional since 1997, six years before the birth of his young rival (2003).

Disciple of former No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image, The Murcian therefore agreed to his first ATP semifinals after beating Ruud and will try this Saturday to climb another step and stand in his first final.

Results (quarter-finals):

Pablo Carreño (ESP / 1) to Soon Woo Kwon (CdS / 7), 6-4, 6-0

Albert Ramos (ESP / 4) to Norbert Gombos (Svq), 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) to Casper Ruud (Nor / 3), 6-2, 6-4

Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Ilya Ivashka (Bie), 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4