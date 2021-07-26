Carlos Alcaraz became champion of the ATP 250 of Umag 2021

Dreams come true when one maintains the commitment to them, but ask Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, who was able to fulfill one of the many that he had been imagining since he was a child since he was consecrated champion of the Umag ATP 250 by defeating Richard Gasquet 6-2 and 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes of play. Indeed, he became the first player born in 2003 to win an event of this magnitude and, from this Monday, he will be the new 54th in the international ranking. And he’s only 18 years old!

It was about the experience against the first time. The man of a thousand battles with whom he aspires to such a career (or much more). Who seems to be on the downward and final straight of his career that does not stop growing and goes up with the speed of an F1 car. Beyond all those condiments, the rhythm of the game was managed by one of the most promising young players on the circuit. From his changes of directions (he used the parallel backhand to get out of the usual tone of the match) to the acceleration of both the drive and the backhand. From his inverted right to the serve and net variants. A repertoire worthy of a great champion, who did not show any weakness throughout the match.

Although Gasquet tried to dominate at the beginning from the subtlety that comes from his one-handed backhand and with some dropshots, the Murcian did not leave room for maneuver. So much so that he was perfect with his serve in the first set (71% of points won with the 1st and 75% with the 2nd serve) and took advantage of some potholes from the Frenchman (unforced errors in decisive moments) to break him in the third and in the seventh game. A little watch that worked perfectly.

What’s more, Alcaraz He never felt like he was contesting the first ATP finish of his life. In fact, anyone who does not know much about this sport could have thought otherwise if he debuted in a tuning. Consequently, he did not take his foot off the accelerator, he continued hammering left and right with his right, hitting everything that passed the net and, thus, finished directing the match in his favor. Almost no frights, except for the three break points he raised at 4-1 in the second quarter. A double fault in the third game of the second set and an unforced backhand error in the fifth was enough to seal a victory he will never forget.

WHERE IS YOUR ROOF?

It seems impossible to know: it has the potential to move with ease both on clay and on fast tracks (both hard and grass). Logically, he must still continue his work – together with Juan Carlos Ferrero and his team – to polish certain mistakes and he must learn week by week from the experience gathered in each contest he attends. Also, avoid falling into hateful comparisons with Rafael Nadal. Each one is different and Alcaraz seeks – with serenity and an unbecoming maturity of his age – to write his own path in tennis.