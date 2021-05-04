Carlos Alcaraz and the statistical impact and in the ATP ranking of his first triumph in a Masters 1000

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image is exceeding any expectation possible around a 17-year-old player and following his first-round win of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021, adds a win at the ATP level as a minor. There are already a total of 8, far from the 30 that Nadal reached, but only behind Richard Gasquet (9) in terms of active tennis players, and having surpassed Roger Federer and Borna Coric (6), Juan Martín Del Potro, Marin Cilic, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev (5) already Felix Auger-Aliassime (4).

As if this were not enough, the Murcian makes sure to leave the Madrid tournament with the best ATP ranking of his career since he has managed to position himself as 114 in the world after winning Mannarino, a position he would maintain even if he lost with Rafael Nadal. In case of giving a historic bell, it would rise to position 108. In any case, it seems a matter of time before it can assault the longed-for top-100 and is not thus doomed, to play more previous phases of Grand Slams.