Carlos Alcaraz and teaching by Juan Carlos Ferrero

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He was very excited about winning the Umag tournament yesterday and acknowledges that he learned from Juan Carlos Ferrero: “The most important thing that Juan Carlos taught me since we were together is that I have to play all the points at the same level. I have I have to stay calm in difficult moments and always play as aggressive as possible. I think this is the most important thing I have learned from him since we have collaborated together, “said the Murcian in words collected by the ATP.