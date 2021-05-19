Carlos Alcaraz advances in Oeiras after winning a tough game against Nakashima

Carlos Alcaraz continues ahead in the ATP Challenger of Oeiras, in Portugal, after winning in three sets of a match full of alternatives to American Brandon Nakashima (3-6, 6-4 and 6-4 in 2 hours and 10 minutes). The winner of the duel between the Argentine Federico Coria and the Portuguese Gastao Elias will be measured in the quarterfinals.

After beating the Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama in the first round by a clear score of 6-0 and 6-3 The young 18-year-old tennis player from Murcia, who is ranked 114 in the world, had to do his best to beat number 139 and 21 months older than him.

The Nakashima took the first set 3-6 after 44 minutes by scoring the last three games of this heat when the result was 3-3 and Alcaraz had been able to balance an adverse 1-3.

The poise of the San Diego player allowed him to gain an advantage, but the El Palmar player knew how to react in time when, also in the second quarter, he continued to lead until 2-4. From there Alcaraz, with four consecutive games, took the match to the tiebreaker with a 6-4 also after 44 minutes.

The triumph and the pass to the third round will be decided in the third and final set and there finallyhe pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero took the initiative mainly with his right hand game.

After four games the Spaniard served to get 4-1, but gave up the serve and that gave wings to Nakashami, who tied and even took the lead with two games won against the rest and one by throwing the ball into the air.

The 3-4 did not detract the Murcian, who returned the coin to the North American at the decisive moment of the crash. Three games in a row and victory again with a 6-4, this one achieved in 42 minutes.

Equality was reflected, for example, in the fact that “The Rock” He won 90 points to his opponent’s 87 in a match in which serving was not exactly synonymous with winning. The Spaniard made six “break” in the 11 balls he had to break the service and the American five in seven.