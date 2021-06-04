Carlos Alba is temporarily removed from ‘Survivors’ due to health problems

It’s been a fateful week for the Survivors contestants. And it is that, to the habitual hunger some spider bites that made Gianmarco Onestini and Omar Sánchez cry in pain. On the other hand, Lara Sajén had to stay on a platform over the sea that made her feel like Kate Winslet herself on Titanic.

But the thing does not stop there. This Thursday, at the gala presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez on Telecinco, Carlos Alba was informed that his stay in the contest hung by a thread due to an injury On its arm. First, he did not perform the tests on medical advice. Second, he was also prevented from carrying out a mission entrusted to him by Alejandro Albalá.

And, finally, the dreaded decision arrived: Lara Álvarez, co-presenter, let him know that the organization had decided to separate him from the contest for a few days to test and observe how his health was progressing, as happened with Melyssa Pinto due to gastroenteritis. This came after, during the gala, he had to be treated for dizziness.

Alba acknowledged being screwed up and burst into tears because of the punctures when Jorge Javier Vázquez wanted to know how he was doing: “Carlos Alba is not in Palapa because got dizzy and had to go out. They have to see if with that injury he can continue in the program, since he cannot do the tests or anything. They are evaluating if it can continue or not, as soon as we know we will tell you “.

What’s more, Alba became the nominee of Lara Sajén who, as a leader, chose him by preferring to bet on those who were in full power, as he said.