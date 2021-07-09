Carlos Acevedo dreams of an opportunity at El Tri

MEXICO CITY

Carlos Acevedo, goalkeeper of the Santos Laguna team, does not stop being excited with wearing the shirt of the Mexican national team And although for the moment he was not called by Gerardo Martino for a friendly match or for the Gold Cup, the Guerreros goalkeeper assured that he will continue working to get a call.

I have to continue training and demonstrate what I have done on the field, polish details to bring joy to the Santos fans and in due course that opportunity will come and I am sure that I will make the most of it, “he said.

In addition, Acevedo keeps his feet on the ground And although he is aware that he has the level to be able to be with the Tricolor set, he also recognized that he still has many things in which he could be better.

There are always things to improve, as the coach says in his press conferences, the ceiling of each one is very high and there are always technical or physical details, it is a matter of talking about it with the people who know about the goal, in this case Nicolás Navarro, ”he declared.

Finally, regarding what is expected of Santos for the Apertura 2021, commented that they will seek to conquer the league title that was denied them in the previous tournament.

The previous tournament lacked the cherry on top of the championship, but the bar is very high and that as players we know, you have to train very hard, you have to keep fighting, earn a place in the starting lineup and show that the team is there to fight the championship ”, he concluded.

cmb

