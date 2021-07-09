Carlos Acevedo assures that they have a very high bar for the 2021 Apertura

After falling in the final against the Cruz Azul Machine, the Santos Laguna Warriors continue their preseason towards the 2021 Apertura Tournament, in search of revenge in this new championship.

Carlos Acevedo, goalkeeper and captain of Santos, declared in an interview for the club that they set the bar very high in the Clausura 2021, so the objective for this tournament is to reach the final and win it.

“Very happy with what we did the previous tournament, obviously the cherry on the cake that was the championship was missing. The bar is very high and that as players we know, we have to work hard and keep fighting “

Acevedo, 25, highlighted the work of the youth last season, as they responded to the losses of important players, so he is now confident that they will earn a place in the first team.

“The previous tournament we had very sensitive casualties and the youngsters came out playing a great role. There are new faces, so you have to tuck them in “

Finally, Carlos Acevedo also spoke about the importance of qualifying for the Leagues Cup, a tournament that will give the squad an international exposure to MLS teams.

“We were given a pass to Concacaf, now in January, and now we can make ourselves known internationally in front of great teams, with great MLS stars. We have to play a great role to raise the name of Mexico “

