Carlo Ancelotti wants Richarlison for Real Madrid

07/08/2021 at 1:34 PM CEST

The white club works tirelessly in the summer transfer market, as can be seen in Real Madrid’s constant struggle to win Kylian Mbappé, who will hardly leave him PSG this season. And an alternative to Carlo Ancelotti could be the brazilian player Richarlison.

The new Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti he would have been interested in Richarlison and according to “Goal” the coach of the white club contacted the Everton attacker to raise the possibility of signing for him Real Madrid.

The search for strikers in the summer market for Real Madrid is in the hands of Ancelotti and in this case he has made it clear that the South American footballer is on your list of possible reinforcements for the Santiago Bernabéu.

At the moment they have only had a phone conversation to get information about the Brazilian player. Although currently he is very focused on the Copa América, where he will play the final against Argentina.

The attacker is one of the emblematic players of Everton and has a contract until the 2024, although the Liverpool club could accept a white proposal if it were interesting. Richarlison came to Everton in 2018, where he has defended the English team’s jersey 119 times, scoring 42 points and eight assists.

Although the Real Madrid already has seven players for the forward position: Karim Benzema, Lucas Vázquez, Mariano Díaz, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior the Italian coach is looking for reinforcements for that sector of the field.