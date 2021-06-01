Carlo Ancelotti, new Real Madrid coach

Finally it was not Allegri, nor Conte, nor Pochettino, nor Raúl González. The new Real Madrid coach will be Carlo Ancelotti, an old acquaintance of the Madrid fans and who signed an unforgettable 2014 from the white bench: Champions, European Super Cup, King’s Cup and Club World Cup that Real Madrid won that season.

Come back therefore a man who knows the house perfectly, and perhaps this circumstance has been the most valued from the Madrid club, compared to Conte’s excessive character or the inexperience of Raúl, the other two great candidates. They seemed on pole to occupy the position but, in the end, the club’s movement has been fast and in just 24 hours they have managed to get the Italian to leave Everton and land in Madrid.

The white squad also conserves a good number of players who know their new coach, since they shared titles and glory with him during the first stage: Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, Kroos, Benzema … all of them have always spoken wonders of the born coach in Reggiolo 61 years ago.

With the signing of Ancelotti, in addition, Real Madrid completes a capicúa cycle, since the Italian arrived at Real Madrid and during 2014 took the bench with an old man known as assistant coach, Zinedine Zidane, which is now precisely taking over.