Carlo Ancelotti is on the list of possible Real Madrid coaches



Ancelotti ended a bumpy season with Everton.

Photo: Jan Kruger / Getty Images

This Monday, journalist Anton Meana reported for El Larguero that Real Madrid began to negotiate a possible return of Carlo Ancelotti to the club. “Carletto” led the merengue team from 2013 to 2015, and is remembered for being the coach who led the team to win its tenth UEFA Champions League, the title that most resisted the whites in history.

According to the report, the contacts between Ancelotti and Real Madrid began four days ago, and the environment considers that it is a perfect offer for the Italian manager, who achieved the tenth position with Everton in the Premier League, staying six points behind the European positions.

Carlo Ancelotti signed with Everton in December 2019, reaching a four-and-a-half-year deal. During his stay in Madrid he had the highest% of victories in his career: 119 games directed, 89 games won, 14 games drawn and 16 games lost (78.71% of victories).

Everton has already started looking for a potential replacement should the Italian make the decision to leave, so the odds are very real.

Massimiliano Allegri was Real Madrid’s first option, but he signed with Juventus who did not hesitate to give him the security and immediacy he was looking for. There has been talk of Raúl, who leads the second team, as well as Antonio Conte, who recently left Inter Milan. However, the option of Carlo Ancelotti could be the best solution for Florentino Pérez to retake the direction of the institution.