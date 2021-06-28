Carlo Ancelotti and Dani Alves singled out for defaulters

MADRID

The Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, is on the list of defaulters of the Spanish Tax Agency, which includes taxpayers with debts in excess of one million euros (1.1 million dollars) with the treasury.

Ancelotti, appointed Real Madrid coach on June 1, following the departure of Zinedine Zidane, owes 1.4 million euros (1.6 million dollars) to the Spanish Treasury, according to the list made public this Monday by the Tax Agency.

This listing, which review defaulters that exceed one million euros as of December 31, 2020, is published every year by the Spanish Treasury.

Besides Ancelotti, Also on the list is Brazilian Sao Paulo player Dani Alves.

The one who was a Barcelona player between 2008 and 2016 it has a debt of just over two million euros (2.3 million dollars).

From the list published this Monday, the Brazilian star of Paris Saint-Germain has come out, Neymar, who last year was listed as one of the main debtors with 34.6 million euros (about 40.5 million dollars).

In the last list, Neymar was the individual with the highest accumulated debt with the Spanish treasury.

Neymar has been able to leave the list because he has covered his debt with the Spanish treasury or because he has placed it below one million euros or achieved some type of suspension or postponement.

