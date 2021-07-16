Carlitos Calderón announces that he will be a father for the first time

. Carlitos Calderón will soon welcome his first child into the world.

Carlitos Calderón, the talented and charismatic presenter of the show “Despierta América”, is celebrating after making himself known that he will be a father for the first time, as a result of his commitment to the model and actress Vanessa Lyon.

With the humor that characterizes him, Calderón announced this Thursday, July 15, in the broadcast of “Despierta América” that he was already urging the birth of Francisca Lachapel’s son in order to reveal the news of his fiancée’s pregnancy.

“We were already urging Gennaro to be born because we couldn’t break the news. We did not want to take that role away from our beloved Francisca, “said the Mexican interpreter.

When asked about how long she has been pregnant, Lyon confessed on the Univision morning show that she is in her eighth month of pregnancy.

The happy couple found out on New Year’s Eve that they were sweetly expecting their first child together. At that time, the Venezuelan-born actress underwent several home pregnancy tests that yielded positive results.

Carlitos Calderón and Vanessa Lyon have been together since 2020, but it was at the beginning of January that they decided to make their love relationship public.

The Univision website reported that Calderón and Lyon met in Mexico thanks to Cristy Bernal, Alan Tacher’s wife. Years later, the couple had several dates in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami.

The Univision star came to think that he would not become a father

Carlitos Calderón confessed in an interview with People en Español magazine that he came to think that his age was an impediment to realizing his dream of becoming a father: “I had already discarded it, I even thought that I could not have children for my sake. age”.

The Mexican-born television presenter confessed to the US publication that there are only forty days to welcome his first-born.

Calderón will be 48 years old in October, a celebration that will come in the middle of his first months as a father.

Carlitos Calderón and Vanessa Lyon got engaged in Florida

At the beginning of May, Carlitos Calderón proposed to Vanessa Lyon aboard a helicopter on a romantic evening in the city of Miami.

In a recent interview with People en Español, Calderón admitted that both he and his fiancee are focused on the pregnancy stage, so their wedding plans were postponed until further notice.

“We thought about doing the wedding, but the two of us don’t want to do a wedding with a belly. We better wait. We are focused on the baby shower and that has been our focus, “said the television host in the statements he offered to the magazine.

Vanessa Lyon is a Venezuelan model and actress

Vanessa Lyon is a model and actress who has participated in major Hollywood productions such as the television series “Bronx SIU” and “Gone,” according to the MamásLatinas website.

In the Latin market, Lyon participated in television commercials for companies such as Toyota and in dramatic productions of Televisa such as the telenovela “Sleeping with my boss”.

Currently, the star resides in the city of Miami with her fiancé Carlitos Calderón. However, he does not rule out the possibility of continuing to participate in audiovisual productions in California.