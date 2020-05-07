Carlito came to be rehired by WWE. Vince McMahon had given the go-ahead but someone cut the fighter’s signing for the company.

Carlito became rehired by WWE

Epico in an interview that he has given to SuperLuchas has recognized that Carlito got Vince McMahon’s approval to return to the companyBut then there was a third person who truncated these options offering him an economic contract like that of an NXT fighter.

This is what Epico said during the interview

“We talk to Vince [McMahon], and Michael Hayes was behind us and gave Vince the OK signal, sounds good, sounds great. So (Primo and I) said, “So, let’s bring Carly (Carlito)!” But during this process, three months pass and, politically, other people of power within WWE meddle. I don’t know if Carly made this person mad, but when he called Carly, he just offered him the money for a development contract. Take it or leave it! Then Carlito said, “No, I don’t need WWE, WWE needs me.” So we understand that there was something interfering between us and Vince because we had a great relationship with Vince. “One day we were talking to our Director of Talent Relations [Mark Carrano]. We asked him about Carly, but he told us that Vince had not given the “OK”. So we replied, “Let’s talk to Vince!” He is there! «[Carrano] he was afraid of that, but we said to him: »Yes! We have confidence with Vince ‘. So we grabbed his arm and headed to Vince’s office. He was on the phone and we asked him about Carlito and our director asks: “What are we doing with Carlito?” And Vince made the sign of approval. Vince approved the idea, but after several weeks, we realized that Carlito’s return to the company would no longer materialize. “

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.