Carlisle: “Doncic is Houdini and we are still alive thanks to him”

The Mavericks achieved another narrow win with a heroism of Luka doncic, who scored 25 points in the second half and capped off his performance with a one-legged, bomba-style triple to win the match. Barbarian the Slovenian, who took all the praise after the 113-114 with which the Texans won in Memphis.

“Ridiculous,” said Stephen Curry. “You’re not serious,” wrote LeBron James. NBA players, no matter how great, mix surprise with how common these situations are beginning to be with Doncic as the protagonist.

Luka, who was also given the belt to the best defensive player, once again showed that he is made for hot moments.

“I was falling a bit, it was with luck, but we accept it. Sometimes you put it in and other times you can’t,” Doncic stressed in the subsequent press conference, playing down importance despite the difficult launch on Wednesday.

Porzingis related the following after the victory: “He always has a special touch for this type of shot. It is special and I think nothing surprises us anymore.”

Powell enjoyed three times as much: “He doesn’t flinch at decisive moments. In fact, he likes them. I was thinking about taking a good look at him because I had total faith.”

As to Rick carlisle, the coach, said this:

“He wasn’t having a particularly successful game. But he put it on his back and I think some of that affected the final shot.”

“If Luka goes golfing one day, he will be one of those who make ridiculous putts that are not even expected. It is difficult to quantify the skill we are talking about”

“It is one of those graceful nights in which we want to escape, we have Houdini and we can stay alive thanks to him”

“I can’t tell you how much money I’ve lost to him on shots from midfield. Once, in Mexico City, in his second year with us, I paid him in pesos because he was pissed off. bet with this guy “

“He has made one of the most incredible shots, and with his own stamp, that you are going to see in a long time”