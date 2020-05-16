Trevor Carlin believes that Ferrari underestimates the Spanish if they see in him a number 2

Highlights the high quality of Sainz in rainy conditions

Trevor Carlin, Carlos Sainz’s crew chief during his time in British Formula 3 with Carlin, explained that the Spaniard can surprise at Ferrari and believes that he can really outdo Charles Leclerc in races. The Briton has highlighted the great ability of the Madrid driver in rainy conditions, which he says he inherits from his father’s maneuvers in the rally.

Carlin and Sainz coincided in the 2012 season when the Spaniard was driving for his team in British Formula 3 and in the Euro Series. The British team leader does not doubt Carlos’s capabilities and thinks that he will stand up to Charles Leclerc from the first moment.

“If Ferrari thinks they have signed a number 2, I think they have underestimated Carlos. I hope it was not so. I think with the same car, you can fight very closely, “he said in an interview with ..

What’s more, Carlin believes that the Madrid player will beat the Monegasque in the race. See Sainz full of ambition and capable of becoming the Ferrari idol. For this reason, he feels that the real pressure will be on Leclerc if Carlos raises the bar.

“Carlos is extremely good. Maybe Charles will take the lead in qualifying, but in races I think Carlos is going to be ahead of him. I think he is going to fight to earn his stripes at Ferrari. ”

“I think the pressure is really going to be on Charles’s shoulders. If Carlos steps forward he can surprise and make the Tifosi very, very happy,” he added.

Carlin has stressed the high quality of Sainz in rainy conditions. The British think that it is a skill that has been forged thanks to having a world rally champion as a benchmark at home.

“One thing we perceive in Carlos’ piloting is that it was absolutely outstanding in rainy conditions. It is ridiculous what he could do. That comes from piloting buggies on the ground in the Spanish countryside with his father as mentor. I think he could be, in addition to being a great Formula 1 driver, a huge rally driver. ”

Trevor Carlin explained that the Carlos Sainz who was seen last year at McLaren is the driver he met in the lower categories. He thinks that his time at Toro Rosso was not the best of his career due to all the activity that moves the Red Bull bubble.

“When you go to Toro Rosso and you have all this movement around you, you don’t necessarily fully develop as a driver. For me, the Carlos we have seen at McLaren with Lando is the one I remember when he was driving for us in F3. Much more relaxed, more comfortable with himself and with more confidence, “said Carlin to finish.

