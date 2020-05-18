A blind date brought them together and nothing separated them anymore. The former soccer player and the model form one of the most stable and beautiful couples in the world of soccer.

We review the history of Puyol and Vanesa, how they were before they met and what is the secret of their eternal love.

See this post on Instagram 🤍🤍 A shared post by Vanesa Lorenzo (@vanesalorenzo_) on Feb 11, 2020 at 5:27 PST

Puyol’s girlfriends

In his beginnings as a player of the Barcelona Soccer Club, Carles was seen accompanied by a young woman who went with him everywhere. It was his ‘girlfriend of a lifetime’, a tall, blonde girl of Catalan origin.

After leaving this relationship, the athlete lived a dream romance with Malena Costa. On September 15, 2010 it was when they were ‘hunted’ for the first time together, in a concert by Alejandro Sanz at the Palau Sant Jordi. The former Barça defender made public his relationship with the Mallorcan model a few months later, at the presentation of the show ‘Varekai’ by Cirque du Soleil, also in Barcelona.

Apparently, the breakup with the current wife of Mario Suárez occurred because Carles had an affair with the model Giselle Lacouture, born in Barranquilla and 24 years old, with whom she had a relationship of less than a year.

It was then, in late 2012, when Carles met Vanesa, who has finally been the woman of his life.

Vanesa Lorenzo, love at first sight

Vanesa Lorenzo, born in Barcelona in 1977, has been the Spanish Beckham for many. This businesswoman, with blue eyes and a slim figure, was the only Spanish woman, along with Judith Mascó, who came to star in the pages of the legendary magazine ‘Sports Illustrated’. It has been the image of brands such as ‘Pepe Jeans’, ‘Ralph Lauren’, ‘Escada’, ‘Giorgio Armani’ or ‘Christian Dior’, among others. It also has its own fashion line.

Life united the footballer and the model in the most curious way, through a blind date to which both reluctantly went. Puyol had undergone knee surgery and was not in the mood for anything. However, his doctor, Dr. Toni Tramullas, convinced him to have dinner with Lorenzo, with whom he also had a friendship and who had lived in New York for 15 years.

“He said no, he didn’t feel like anything. He came to tell me Vanesa’s name, but did not know who she was. I thought: ‘a model, buf’. But after meeting her, I was caught. ”

She was not clear about it either (“me with a footballer? You don’t know me well enough,” he told Toni). Despite everything, just a month after meeting, the couple went to live together and to this day.

8 years and two daughters

It seems that Carles and Vanesa have the recipe to keep the flame of love. Both lead a life quite far from the media focus. He is still linked to soccer and she continues as a model and businesswoman. Additionally, she is an advocate for healthy living and wellness. Yoga has been key to designing your lifestyle. In fact, she has become a guru of well-being and healthy living, with her blog and her book ‘Yoga, a lifestyle’ (Planeta, 2016).

Together they lead a quiet country life away from the media spotlight. They live in Ampurdán, a region located in the province of Gerona. There they have created their home and shelter, where they raise chickens and have a vegetable garden. They are the parents of Manuela and María, they try to instill a love for nature and animals.

Always breaking stereotypes, the model chose a vacation in the Galapagos Islands (Ecuador) to allegedly ask her boyfriend to marry her. “I said yes” commented the former central defense on his social networks.

Nothing is known about this link, at the moment, although it is true that both have admitted on several occasions that going through the vicarage is not essential. “The commitment that we have acquired between us and our decision to create a family without signing anything is beautiful,” Vanesa said in an interview with ABC.

Common on red carpets, together they exude style and elegance. Without a doubt, they are a top couple and example of balance, with or without a wedding.